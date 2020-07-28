Sushant Singh Rajput case: Dharma productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement

New Delhi: In connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai police have questioned more than 35 people so far. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta reached Amboli police station this morning to record his statement.

Apoorva is being questioned by the cops in relation to the film 'Drive' which featured Sushant in the lead role. The CEO of Dharma productions bought a copy of Sushant Singh Rajput's contract which he had with the company at the time of 'Drive' movie.

(Apoorva Mehta with a water bottle in his hand at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai)

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt amongst many others have been questioned by the Mumbai police so far.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also summoned by the cops a few days back. She said that she is ready to cooperate with the cops but would also like to adhere to the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kangana is in Manali currently. Kangana's counsel has asked the Mumbai Police to send an official for questioning to her hometown or else, she can interact with them via video call.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case alleging foul play in his death.