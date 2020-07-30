Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut asks why powerful people are being protected by 'scapegoats' from answering questions she raised

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the upfront of the entire ongoing nepotism debate, has now raised a question on why the influential people of Bollywood are avoiding giving answers to the questions raised by her amid the controversy surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput death.

In a recent tweet by the actress' team, Kangana has called the movie mafia gang too shrewd to take their own lives. She has also raised a question on why the powerful people of Bollywood were being protected by and not answering any questions raised by her.

"Kangana always said movie mafia won't dirty their hands with our blood, they are too shrewd to stake their own lives and careers. Kangana in front of the whole nation named four most powerful people & charged them with abetment to suicide, not a single one refuted her allegations," read a tweet by her team.

"Instead of people like Swara, Sonu, Taapsee and many others mysteriously appear and start talking about 10-12-year-old video so those four can be protected from the burden of answering her questions, they love scapegoats," it further read.

It's Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood after she gave an explosive interview to a news channel some days ago and made serious allegations against some Bollywood A-listers in Sushant's case.

Recently, her team also accused actress Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput. Her team tweeted a screenshot of an article on Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to her wedding party in December 2018.