हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut asks why powerful people are being protected by 'scapegoats' from answering questions she raised

In a recent tweet by the actress' team, Kangana has called the movie mafia gang too shrewd to take their own lives.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut asks why powerful people are being protected by &#039;scapegoats&#039; from answering questions she raised

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the upfront of the entire ongoing nepotism debate, has now raised a question on why the influential people of Bollywood are avoiding giving answers to the questions raised by her amid the controversy surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput death.

In a recent tweet by the actress' team, Kangana has called the movie mafia gang too shrewd to take their own lives. She has also raised a question on why the powerful people of Bollywood were being protected by and not answering any questions raised by her.

"Kangana always said movie mafia won't dirty their hands with our blood, they are too shrewd to stake their own lives and careers. Kangana in front of the whole nation named four most powerful people & charged them with abetment to suicide, not a single one refuted her allegations," read a tweet by her team.

"Instead of people like Swara, Sonu, Taapsee and many others mysteriously appear and start talking about 10-12-year-old video so those four can be protected from the burden of answering her questions, they love scapegoats," it further read.

It's Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood after she gave an explosive interview to a news channel some days ago and made serious allegations against some Bollywood A-listers in Sushant's case. 

Recently, her team also accused actress Deepika Padukone of boycotting Sushant Singh Rajput. Her team tweeted a screenshot of an article on Deepika not inviting both Sushant and Kangana to her wedding party in December 2018.

Tags:
Kangana RanautSushant Singh RajputKangana Ranaut tweetsSushant Singh Rajput death case
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan just shut down a troll mocking his career amid Amitabh Bachchan's coronavirus diagnosis. What's wrong, internet?
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M48S

Donald Trump suggests delay to US presidential election