Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik appear before ED for another round of questioning

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday morning for another round of questioning in a money laundering probe connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea was questioned by the ED on Friday. While Showik was quizzed twice (Friday and Saturday), and this is his third visit to the ED office. Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi has also been called for the second round of questioning today.

Meanwhile, Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty was also asked to come for the questioning today. This is for the first time that Indrajit is being questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

Their questioning began around 12.15 pm.

The ED on July 31 registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Rhea and her family members on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's bank account holding Rs 17 crore.

A team of the financial probe agency also quizzed Sushant's chartered accountant (CA) Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and her CA Ritesh Shah in connection with the case.

Rhea, who was dating Sushant, was first questioned for over eight hours on Friday. Showik was grilled for over eight hours on Friday and for over 18 hours on Saturday and on the intervening night of Sunday.

According to officials, he has reportedly given "evasive or unconvincing replies" to the ED team quizzing him, news agency ANI reported.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat in what was termed a suicide, sparking a huge uproar in Bollywood and political circles.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.

(With agency inputs)