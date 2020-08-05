Sushant Singh Rajput case: Satisfied with Supreme Court proceedings, says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea's Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they are satisfied with the proceedings. Now, her plea seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai will be heard in the top court next week.

"The petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the meantime. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC Rhea or anyone on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case," Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

The Supreme Court has, meanwhile, directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai within three days. The top court has also directed the Mumbai Police to file a status report on probe conducted so far.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar government's recommendation to hand over the case to the CBI.