Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found hanging at Bandra residence

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. He was found hanging at his residence in Bandra. He was 34.

A team of Mumbai Police has reached his residence to investigate the matter. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

Sushant started his career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'. After the show, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.

Just a few days ago, the actor had mourned the death of his former manager Disha Salian. She had reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," Sushant wrote on his Instagram stories.

Sushant was born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar. His family moved to New Delhi in 2000. Her mother died in 2002.

He pursued engineering and meanwhile, also joined Shiamak Davar's dance academy after which he started attending Barry John's drama school. In 2005, he also performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Sushant eventually dropped out of college to pursue his acting career.

Sushant dated his 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years before parting ways sometime in 2016.