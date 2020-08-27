Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 5-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau leaves for Mumbai to probe Rhea Chakraborty drug conspiracy

New Delhi: A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has left for Mumbai to probe the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The team has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra.

The NCB on Wednesday registered a case against Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case. The case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Rhea Chakraborty's deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The retrieved chats unfolded the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - an alleged drug dealer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father KK Singh on Thursday also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to the actor for a long time and she is his "murderer". He demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.