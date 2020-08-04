Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar government recommends CBI probe

New Delhi: The Bihar government, headed by Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. There was growing pressure on the Bihar government to recommend a CBI probe into the actor's death case from all his fans and other political parties. Earlier, Sushant's father KK Singh also requested the state government to submit a request for the CBI inquiry while his MLA cousin Neeraj Bablu spoke to Nitish Kumar for the same.

"The DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter," CM Nitish Kumar told news agency ANI.

The DGP spoke to #SushantSinghRajput's father this morning and he gave consent for CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to ANI

(file pic) https://t.co/gKpHeYbrk5 pic.twitter.com/jnkNXOzY6h — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI probe since his death by suicide on June 14. However, the Maharashtra government maintained that the case won't be transferred to the CBI as the Mumbai Police is carrying out the investigation well.

Last week, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of cheating and harassment, after which the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation in the case in Mumbai. However, the probe by Bihar Police didn't go down well with Maharashtra and turf intensified on Monday after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as he landed in Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment. He was said to be under stress and depression. There has been a huge outpour of anger by his fans on social media, alleging that the case needs to be investigated by the CBI for a fair probe.