हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: BMC rejects Bihar Police's request to relieve IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC under coronavirus regulations in force in Mumbai after he landed in the capital city on August 3 to head the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case by Bihar Police.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: BMC rejects Bihar Police&#039;s request to relieve IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

New Delhi: Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rejected Patna Range IGP Sanjay Singh's request to relieve Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine. Now, he will in quarantine for 14 days. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted to say that the decision by BMC is "unfortunate".

Read his tweet here:

Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer from Bihar, was quarantined by the BMC under coronavirus regulations in force in Mumbai after he landed in the capital city on August 3 to head the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case being conducted by the Bihar Police. 

In his letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Sanjay Singh had requested him to relive Vinay Tiwari as it is "creating obstruction" in Sushant's death case probe.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into Sushant's death. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI inquiry on Tuesday. He told news agency ANI, that Sushant's father had spoken to DGP Bihar and given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case since his death. However, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the Bihar Police carried out a parallel investigation.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseIPS Vinay TiwariMumbai Police vs Bihar PoliceBMC
Next
Story

The moment we have waited for has finally arrived: Ankita Lokhande on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case
  • 19,08,254Confirmed
  • 39,795Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M28S

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat 'There is a wave of joy in the whole country today'