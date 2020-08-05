Sushant Singh Rajput death case: BMC rejects Bihar Police's request to relieve IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine

New Delhi: Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rejected Patna Range IGP Sanjay Singh's request to relieve Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine. Now, he will in quarantine for 14 days. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted to say that the decision by BMC is "unfortunate".

Read his tweet here:

पटना IG ने BMC के चीफ़ को पत्र लिखकर IPSविनय तिवारी को कोरंटिन करने का विरोध करते हुए उनको मुक्त करने का अनुरोध किया था जिसको ठुकरा दिया गया है.BMC ने पत्र का जबाब भी पटना पुलिस को भेज दिया है.यानि हमारे SP विनय तिवारी अब 14 दिन तक वहीं क़ैद रहेंगे.BMCका यह फ़ैसला दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! pic.twitter.com/ZHLfeZMGoo — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 5, 2020

Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer from Bihar, was quarantined by the BMC under coronavirus regulations in force in Mumbai after he landed in the capital city on August 3 to head the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case being conducted by the Bihar Police.

In his letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Sanjay Singh had requested him to relive Vinay Tiwari as it is "creating obstruction" in Sushant's death case probe.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into Sushant's death. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI inquiry on Tuesday. He told news agency ANI, that Sushant's father had spoken to DGP Bihar and given his consent for a CBI inquiry to be conducted in the case.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case since his death. However, after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the Bihar Police carried out a parallel investigation.