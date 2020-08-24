Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team visits Mumbai resort again, calls spiritual healer who met the actor for interrogation

New Delhi: A team of CBI officials arrived at the Waterstone Resort in Mumbai for the second time for investigation. Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend, had allegedly made Sushant Singh Rajput stay here for two months and had also called a spiritual healer. The CBI today has called the spiritual healer for interrogation at the resort. He had met Sushant on November 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the CBI officials present at the resort want to know:

• The duration and frequency of Sushant's arrival and stay at this resort.

• Who accompanied him

• Who all had visited him during his stay?

• Payment of the stay was made by whom?

• Did Rhea ever visited this place again after Sushant

• CCTV footage of the same date if available.

CBI is also questioning and taking statements of a few staff of the resort.

The CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant in connection with the actor's death case for several hours. These three persons were present in the flat when Sushant was found dead.

Later in the day, the officials visited Sushant's flat in Bandra along with Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant. Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Sushant's home.

This was the second time the CBI officials visited the 34-year-old actor's home. On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh visited Sushant's house to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police said he died by suicide.

Later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.