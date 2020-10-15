हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sushant singh rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI suspects no foul play, likely to submit closure report soon

The probe agency is likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. Also, the court may decide the further course of action in the abetment to suicide allegations against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, as per sources.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI suspects no foul play, likely to submit closure report soon
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: It has been almost 5 months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. With three premiere agencies investigating the case, SSR fans and close ones are eagerly waiting for justice to be served. 

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) has almost completed his probe in the case and suspects no foul play. It has been learnt that soon, the CBI officials will submit its closure report. 

The report might be submitted as a charge sheet in the case. The probe agency is likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. Also, the court may decide the further course of action in the abetment to suicide allegations against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, as per sources.

Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail in the drugs case and has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving 'false' statements to the media.

On October 8, the CBI had questioned Sushant's brother-in-law, OP Singh, Addl Director General of Police and Sushant's sister Neetu.

Sushant's case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police but after massive public demand, the case went to CBI. 

Soon, Enforcement Directorate came into picture and probe began in the money-laundering angle involving Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and her family.

Another premiere agency the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the investigation when consumption of drugs was revealed through some retrieved WhatsApp chats of Rhea and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda. 

 

Tags:
sushant singh rajput deathSushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput suicideRhea ChakrabortyCBINCBED
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: CBI suspects no foul play, say sources
  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Chargesheet filed in Bengaluru violence case, names of 2 Congress councilors listed