Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case coverage: 'Media trial' violates programme code under Cable TV Network Regulation Act, says Bombay HC

Court said that the Press Council of India guidelines must be followed by electronic media in case of suicide cases 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case coverage: &#039;Media trial&#039; violates programme code under Cable TV Network Regulation Act, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday (January 18, 2021) said that a media trial violates the programme code under Cable TV Network Regulation Act. It also said that a media trial during an ongoing investigation of any case does impact the investigation. This was in context to the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Trial by media in criminal cases would obstruct the administration of Justice," ruled the court amid the investigation of SSR death.

It further observed that the Press Council of India (PCI) guidelines must be followed by electronic media in suicide cases until some new guidelines are framed.

"So long as the regulatory authorities do not frame some guidelines for covering cases of deaths by suicide, the TV and electronic media must follow the guidelines issued by Press Council of India," the court observed.

The court said that the regime of self-regulation by TV channels (through associations) doesn't have any legal sanctity and that the criticism of Mumbai Police by TV channels was unfair.

"We do not want to impose any restrictions on covering SSR probe by CBI but media will have to follow guidelines and exercise self-regulation," it added.

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting abdicated its functions," the Bombay High Court said.

The bench also said that media must avoid character assassination of the accused, victim, probe officer. It also said that the media must avoid interviewing witnesses, probe officer, accused, victim family etc in such cases.

"Pronouncing guilt or innocence of any person, accused, victim etc be avoided by media. Predicting future course of action in a given case, be avoided," stated the Bombay High Court.

