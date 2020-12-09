हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Drug peddler Regel Mahakal sent to 2-day NCB custody

During the raids, the NCB seized a contraband - 'malana cream' - worth Rs 2.5 crore from Regel Mahakal and Rs 13 lakh cash.

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Wednesday sent drug peddler Regel Mahakal to a two-day Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was arrested late Tuesday night and produced before the court after a medical test.

Regel Mahakal was absconding for a long time. According to NCB sources, he used to supply drugs to another accused Anuj Keshwani, who further made it available to others. It is to be noted that Anuj was arrested in September. He was the one who supplied drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were also arrested by the NCB earlier.

During the raids, the NCB seized a contraband - 'malana cream' - worth Rs 2.5 crore from Regel Mahakal and Rs 13 lakh cash. The ant-drug agency also hopes to recover his high-profile client list and the supply chain. 

The NCB official claimed it is the "biggest seizure" of drugs in the case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was arrested after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. 

Rhea, Showik, some staff members of Sushant and a few others were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik and some other accused were later granted bail. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. 

