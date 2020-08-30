Sushant Singh Rajput death case: From financial dealings to health issues, here's how CBI grilled Rhea Chakraborty on day 2 of questioning

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by a CBI team for the second day in a row on Saturday (August 29) in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The questioning lasted for around 7 hours and sources told Zee Media that the CBI team asked some tough questions during the grilling of Rhea on Saturday.

Here are some important questons which the CBI put before Rhea on Saturday:

1. You and your brother Shovik spent more money on one trip to Europe than the hone loan which you took to buy a property in Khar. Do you want to give any explanation on this?

2. How much is your annual income for the last 3 years and what was the source of this income? Rhea showed the projects from which she had earned the money and the details were cross-verified by the CBI from her bank accounts.

3. Looking at your income, it seems that it was difficult for you to maintain your lifestyle, that is why you used to do expensive shopping from Sushant's card?

Rhea replied saying that Sushant himself used to spend money on his shopping.

4. If Sushant used to splurge on you then why did you have to take PIN of Sushant's card from Miranda? You could have asked for PIN from Sushant himself! Rhea did not give a direct answer to this question.

5. According to your first statement, Sushant was suffering from mental problems since September then why did you not inform anyone for two months? And his sister were informed about this only when he was admitted to a hospital in November. Rhea did not give a satisfactory answer to this question too.

6. Who did you tell about Sushant's illness? Why didn't you inform even one member of his family?

7. When you knew that Sushant had gone to Panchkula to meet his sister in search of some mental peace, then why did you make 25 phone calls to him and did not leave him alone with his family? Rhea did not give a convincing reply.

8. Sushant's father had messaged you expressing his desire to talk to you, why didn't you give him any response?

9. You knew that Sushant's health started deteriorating from the beginning of June. Rhea replied saying that Sushant was feeling uneasy for a few days.

10. Sushant's health was poor and he was constantly undergoing treatment from some doctors, who knew about his medicines apart from you?

If sources are to be believed, Rhea got irritated during questioning and raised her voice too claiming that she was innocent. Then CBI SP Nupur Prasad told her that "if we hurriedly sent you to jail, then you will never be able to prove your innonence. So it is better that you cooperate in our investigation, we have to find the motive of Sushant's death. That's why we called you here."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.