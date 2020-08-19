Sushant Singh death case: Maharashtra Minister welcomes SC's decision, extends full support of state government

Hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the observation extending full support of the state government.

Earlier in its decision, the apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. The Supreme Court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Deshmukh stated that the Mumbai Police has investigated the case in a worthy manner. He added that the Supreme Court found no pitfall in the investigation of the Mumbai Police. He also said that the Mumbai Police has done a proper investigation, adding that the investigation goes to the CBI after a NOC from the state government.

A CBI investigation is the right of the state government, he added, asserting that the apex court has praised the Mumbai Police. Deshmukh claimed that the opposition has politicised the case as the Bihar election is coming up.

According to Mumbai Police sources, it can continue its investigation under Section 174 CRPC. It added that the court has not said anything about the investigation of the Mumbai Police and found nothing wrong.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. She had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered the FIR and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the FIR in Patna against her and six others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, expressed her happiness with a series of tweets posted soon after the apex court verdict. Shweta also expressed her faith in the CBI.

Her tweets read: "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver." "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver."

"Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.