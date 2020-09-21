Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon, say sources

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources said on Monday. They will be summoned under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, sources also added that fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to get NCB summons soon.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB a couple of weeks ago in a drug case linked to Sushant's death, reportedly took names of some Bollywood celebs before the central probe agency that consumed narcotics substance at parties. Hence, the celebs in question will now be interrogated by the NCB.

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of Sushant's close aides and alleged drug peddlers have also been arrested by the NCB. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also separately probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.