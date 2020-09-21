हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon, say sources

Sources also added that fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to get NCB summons soon. 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon, say sources

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources said on Monday. They will be summoned under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Meanwhile, sources also added that fashion designer Simone Khambatta and another actress are also likely to get NCB summons soon. 

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB a couple of weeks ago in a drug case linked to Sushant's death, reportedly took names of some Bollywood celebs before the central probe agency that consumed narcotics substance at parties. Hence, the celebs in question will now be interrogated by the NCB.

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, two of Sushant's close aides and alleged drug peddlers have also been arrested by the NCB. As part of its investigation, the NCB had conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa to unearth the drugs supply network.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also separately probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanShraddha KapoorSushant Singh Rajput death caseSushant Singh RajputRhea ChakrabortyNCB
Next
Story

Cheapest stunt: Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Aarti Bajaj on Payal Ghosh's #MeToo allegations against him
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

1 Minute, 1 News: Big news so far