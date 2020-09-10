Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard today

New Delhi: A special court in Mumbai will on Thursday hear the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail. She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and produced before a magistrate via video conferencing on the same day. She was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by the local court.

On Wednesday morning, she was shifted to Byculla Jail in Mumbai.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant. He died on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai.

In the fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea has claimed to be "innocent".

"She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea.

Meanwhile, Showik was arrested by the NCB last week. He was sent in 14-day judicial custody by the sessions court. Apart from Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his personal staff member Dipesh Sawant was also arrested.

Of Rhea's alleged involvement in the case, the NCB told the court that the actress was confronted with all other accused, including Showik Chakraborty, during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified. The agency claimed that she disclosed her involvement in the procurement of drugs for Sushant and related financial transactions and also her instructions to co-accused Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency said.

Various angles surrounding Sushant's death are being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With agency inputs)