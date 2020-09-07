हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty won't be arrested today, NCB to issue summon for questioning on Tuesday, say sources

Rhea Chakraborty was first grilled by the NCB on Sunday for six hours and today was the second day of interrogation. 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty won&#039;t be arrested today, NCB to issue summon for questioning on Tuesday, say sources

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, won't be arrested today, sources said, adding that the agency will issue a summon for interrogation again on Tuesday. Rhea was first grilled by the NCB on Sunday for six hours and today was the second day of interrogation. 

After the 6-hour questioning session on Sunday, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB, told the media, "We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today (Sunday). The investigation will continue tomorrow (Monday)," news agency ANI reported.

The NCB, meanwhile, has arrested Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty and two close aides of Sushant - Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant - in connection with the case, along with a few other drug peddlers. Showik, Samuel and Dipesh will be in NCB custody till September 9.

The NCB is probing the narcotics and banned drugs angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant, is accused of abetting his alleged suicide.

Tags:
Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput death caserhea sushantNarcotics Control BureauNCBCBI
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut alleges 'BMC has forcefully taken over' her Mumbai office, to demolish it tomorrow
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in 2021