Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe, observes FIR in Patna lawful

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The verdict was pronounced at 11 am. The apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. She had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered the FIR and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed the FIR in Patna against her and six others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, expressed her happiness with a series of tweets posted soon after the apex court verdict. Shweta also expressed her faith in the CBI.

Her tweets read: "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver."

"Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver."

"Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.