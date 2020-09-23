Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Who is Jaya Saha and why is the NCB interrogating her

New Delhi: Jaya Saha is late star Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager. She is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their ongoing probe in the drugs conspiracy in Bollywood which emerged during an investigation into Sushant's death.

Jaya Saha was first summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August in connection to a money-laundering probe in Sushant's case. She was a consultant at the Kwann Talent Agency and also the talent manager for Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has already been arrested by the NCB.

Rhea and Jaya Saha's drug chat got leaked some days ago, after which she came under the central probe agencies radar.

Earlier this week, the NCB questioned Jaya Saha in the drugs-related case for more than five hours. She was again called on Tuesday and interrogated for several hours. NCB has summoned her on Wednesday too.

In a major development, Jaya Saha on Tuesday confessed to buying CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Madhu Mantena and herself.

The NCB has enlarged its probe in the drugs angle in Sushant's death case as names of several Bollywood A-listers have cropped up. Deepika Padukone's drug-related conversation with her manager Karishma Prakash has also surfaced.