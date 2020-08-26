Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chat exposes 'drug connection'

In a major twist in Bollwyood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, new evidence has come to light which could prove to be a very important link in the ongoing CBI probe in this case.

The WhatsApp chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have deepened suspicion of a drug conspiracy and Zee News is in possession of the WhatsApp chat in which the actress is talking about drugs.

It is learnt that these are retrieved chats as they were deleted by Rhea. The first chat is between Rhea and Gaurav Arya, who is allegedly a drug dealer. It is written in this chat, 'If we talk about hard drugs, then I have not used more drugs.' Rhea sent this message to Gaurav on March 8, 2017.

The second chat is also between Rhea and Gaurav. In this chat, Rhea asks Gaurav, "You have MD?" MD here is considered to be Methylene dioxy methamphetamine, which is a very strong drug.

Zee News is also in possession of a chat between Samuel Miranda and Rhea, in which Miranda says, 'Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over.' This conversation between Rhea and Samuel took place on April 17, 2020. After this Miranda asks Rhea, can we take drugs from Shovik's friend ? "But he has only hash and bud." Here hash and bud are considered low intensity drugs.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyze the data of Rhea's phone. Notably, the ED had seized the phones and laptops of Rhea and his family during probe. Earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had claimed that Sushant had met a Dubai-based drug dealer before his death.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde denied claims that the actreess has “ever consumed drugs in her life time" Maneshinde added that Rhea ready for a blood test any time.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigation the matter as 'accidental death'.

(With inputs from Ankur Tyagi and Nityanand Sharma)