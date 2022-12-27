Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die of suicide, his leg seemed broken; Cooper Hospital staff made THIS claim back in 2020!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020, shook the nation in a way no one ever could fathom. It opened dark secrets of the showbiz world and many top actors were even questioned in connection with the drug scandal existing in the industry. The initial probe called it a suicide but his family and friends alleged that it was a murder. The CBI is yet to give out its report. Meanwhile, a new twist has come to Sushant's death mystery. The claim about SSR's death not being a suicide was first reported back in 2020 by a hospital employee.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DIDN'T DIE OF SUICIDE

A staff member of Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken for autopsy, had first claimed that the actor didn't die of suicide back in 2020. In a video shared on Twitter by SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, the person also claimed that there were needle marks on the actor’s body. The video was originally an interview with a news channel in 2020. He also claimed that the actor's leg was broken and twisted.

COOPER HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE'S BIG CLAIMS IN SSR DEATH

An employee of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai who had performed a postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 claimed the actor didn't die by suicide and his body had marks of fracture. Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, didn't present any proof to back his claims. Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020, as per PTI.

"When I saw Rajput's body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years," Shah, who worked as a mortuary assistant, told news channels.

He said he was speaking about the case now because he retired from service in November this year. "I tried to intimate my superior when I noticed the different markings on Rajput's body but he ignored me," he claimed.

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

