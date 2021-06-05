Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: Revisiting his most iconic dialogues which will moisten your eyes!

New Delhi: On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home leaving his friends, family and fans in immense pain. The loss of the talented star left the Bollywood industry in shambles and fans are still mourning his untimely death.

As an actor, Sushant had started on the small screen with his television roles in the 2008 show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', followed by Zee TV's popular show 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor.

Owing to his talent and charm, his performance in 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Ankita Lokhande led him to reach new heights and gave him immense popularity, opening a gateway to Bollywood.

Soon the rising star made his movie debut with Abhishek Kapoor`s 2013 release Kai Po Che! and then went on to act in Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Drive, and Dil Bechara.

With each of his roles, he showed a different side of him to audiences and reeled them into the story, creating magic on-screen. Ahead of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, let's take a look at his most iconic dialogues that have stuck with us all these years.

1. Isse kehte hai life, Govi. Tere noton ki khushboo se laakh guna behtar. Tere sikko ki chhan chhan se mere hawa ki kimat kam ho rahi hai, bakaa, - Kai Po Che!

2. Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare... Aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale. - PK

3. Ek bowler wicket lega ... ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega ... lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega - M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

4. Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai - Chhichhore

5. Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ... hum decide nahi kar sakte ... par kaise jeena hai ... woh hum decide kar sakte hai - Dil Bechara

We miss you, Sushant Singh Rajput!