हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput gets road, roundabout named after him in hometown Purnea

People of the state, including some organisations, are demanding a CBI probe into the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput gets road, roundabout named after him in hometown Purnea
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Purnea: A road and a roundabout here have been renamed in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a resident of Bihar.

The people of Purnea, Sushant's home district, had been demanding the renaming of a road and chowk in memory of the actor. The municipal corporation has now changed the name of Ford Company Chowk to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk. Savita Devi, the mayor of Purnea, inaugurated the newly renamed road and chowk, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.

Devi said that Sushant was a great artist and to name the road after him is a tribute to him. The mayor said that the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be known as Sushant Singh Rajput Road. Not only this, but the name of the roundabout of the famous car company has also been changed to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

People of the state, including some organisations, are demanding a CBI probe into the actor's death.

Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput suicideSSRSSR suicideSushant Singh Rajput roadpurnea
Next
Story

Namit Das: This year has been very kind to me
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Zee Top 20: Top 20 News of the Day