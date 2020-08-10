Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Priyanka and her husband perform puja at his Mumbai home in this unseen viral video

New Delhi: A video of Sushant Singh Rajput performing Rudrabhishek puja at one of his homes in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. It was taken earlier in 2019. The puja was performed at his Capri Heights Building flat, which was his previous home. Sushant later moved to Mont Blanc apartment in Bandra.

The video features his sister Priyanka and her husband too. The clip was also shared by Priyanka on Sushant's birthday - January 21 - this year.

The puja was performed by a priest from Nashik. According to him, the puja was held in March 2019 and the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wasn't part of the rituals. Sushant had attended the puja with his sister and brother-in-law and staff members. It was held for prosperity at home.

Meanwhile, the priest also added that Sushant looked quite happy while he performed the rituals.

Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14. His post-mortem report revealed he died by suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe in his death case.