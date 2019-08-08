Sushant Singh Rajput is all smiles on latest magazine cover

New Delhi: All set to spread madness with his upcoming feature `Chhichhore`, Sushant Singh Rajput is here in his `all smiles` version on the cover of Man`s World magazine`s latest issue. No fashion can beat a smile and proving the same is Sushant on the cover exuding fun vibes.

Donning a bomber jacket over a black chest printed tee paired with striped trousers, the actor`s look seems to be going well with the magazine`s cover story addressing him as `the everyday superstar`.While he is seen flashing a big smile, the `MS Dhoni` actor has accessorised the look with a chain bracelet and rings.

Sharing the look on his Instagram handle, the actor captioned, "All smiles."

Him gracing the magazine cover comes ahead of the release of `Chhichhore` where Sushant will be seen essaying the role of Anni, a boy scared to face girls.This upcoming Nitesh Tiwari`s directorial is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the theatres on August 30.

Apart from this, the actor is also gearing up for `Dil Bechara`, the remake of the popular Hollywood drama flick `The Fault in Our Stars` where he is paired alongside `Rockstar` fame Sanjana Sanghi.