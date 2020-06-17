Sushant Singh Rajput loved luxury cars and bikes, owned a Range Rover, Maserati Quattroporte with same number - Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has shaken the film fraternity. He was found hanging at his Bandra pad in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old talented actor was reportedly battling depression for the past few months.

Sushant was a bright and inquisitive mind. His knowledge and a keen interest in science, cosmos, universe, mathematics and spirituality made him stand apart from the crowd of other stars. He was different, indeed, and his social media posts suggest so rightly.

But did you know Sushant loved luxury cars, bikes and owned two? In fact, SSR had the same number on both his cars. Check out the picture below:

(Pic Courtesy: Ankur Tyagi)

Sushant Singh Rajput had written a list of his '50 dreams' and one of it was to own a Lamborghini too someday. He owned a Range Rover, a Maserati Quattroporte and a BMW bike.

The talented star's sudden demise has left his fans heart-broken and shattered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Monday, June 15, 2020. Many B-Town celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Krystl D'Souza, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor amongst others were seen paying their last respects to the departed soul amid heavy downpour.