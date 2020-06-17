Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares what her son, 5, said when she told him ‘mamu is no more’

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, took to social media to share what her five-year-old son told her when she revealed the devastating news of his uncle’s sudden demise.

"When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be," Shweta posted on Facebook.

Shweta also urged everyone to stay strong and remember Sushant for his work.

"Strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so. Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul. Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant," she added.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months. His last rites were performed on June 15 in the presence of family members and a few of his industry colleagues. He is survived by his father and four elder sisters. Shweta, however, could not attend the last rites.

Shweta flew down from the US on Tuesday. Shortly before flying out of the US, she had posted: "By everyone's help.... tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period... is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon."

Sushant hailed from Patna. He studied in Patna and Delhi before settling in Mumbai. He was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others. He was also a TV sensation with two hit shows - ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – to his credit.