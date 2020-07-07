Sushant Singh Rajput not dropped from any of my films, he wanted to focus on Yash Raj Films' project: Sanjay Leela Bhansali tells Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was questioned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on Monday, revealed that he wasn't in touch with the late star since many years. On being interrogated about the depression angle, Bhansali said that he wasn't aware of it too as he was not very close to Sushant.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating his suicide case. Besides Bhansali, 28 people, including Sushant's family members, his close friend Rhea Chakraborty, 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi, Yash Raj Films (YRF) casting director Shanoo Sharma, have been interrogated so far.

Bhansali reached the Bandra police station in Mumbai with his legal team around 12.30 pm and left at about 3.30 pm.

Bhansali was interrogated over two of his films - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' - which apparently were first offered to Sushant. It was being said that Sushant couldn't star in both the movies because of his contract with YRF.

On being questioned about the two films, Bhansali told the cops that at that time, Sushant wanted to focus on YRF's 'Paani' and declined to work on two big films at the same time. According to the filmmaker, he never "dropped" Sushant from any of his movies.

"I approached Sushant twice - during 'Ram-Leela' (2013) and later for 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015) - however, during that period he was busy prepping for 'Paani'. As a director, I wanted his full attention and dedication on my projects, but owing to his tight schedule, he himself rejected both the films. After which, I never spoke to Sushant about the films," Bhansali said, as per sources.

"Sushant was never dropped from any of my films nor was he replaced. I met him first in 2012 while I was casting actors for my show 'Saraswati Chandra'. He wasn't cast in the show but I was impressed by his acting skills," he added.

'Paani' was to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. However, the project didn't take off. Kapur is also likely to be questioned by Mumbai Police over his tweet - "Knew the story of the people that let him down as he would weep on his shoulder."

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput starred in films like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. The aforementioned 'Dil Bechara' will be his last film. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.