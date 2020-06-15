Sushant Singh Rajput planned to get married in November, spoke to father about it

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on Sunday in Mumbai, was apparently planning a wedding in November. It is learnt that he had a conversation with his father KK Singh recently where he agreed for the wedding.

Meanwhile, sources said that some of his close friends have informed the cops that Sushant was having jerks in his relationship with a girl with whom he was supposed to get married. The name of the girl hasn’t been revealed.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months. The post-mortem report states 'asphyxia' as the cause of death and the Mumbai Police also ruled out foul play in his death.

The bank account details accessed by police do not reflect any major loss in recent times. There is no trace of narcotics as per the preliminary post-mortem report. Police investigation eyes on his personal tragedies involving relationships and family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Chhe!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others. He was also a TV sensation with two hit shows - ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and ‘Pavitra Rishta’ – to his credit.

His last rites will be performed later on Monday in Mumbai. His father and family members are expected to arrive in Mumbai in the afternoon.