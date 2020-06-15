Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral held, family members and Bollywood colleagues pay their last respects

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. The 34-year-old was found dead at him home on Sunday. Sushant's funeral was attended by his father KK Singh, who arrived from their hometown Patna earlier today along with other family members. Some of his colleagues, friends from Bollywood - actresses Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Vivek Oberoi – also paid their condolences to the versatile star.

Mumbai: Last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle pic.twitter.com/z445lBaI1z — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s close friend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Cooper Hospital, where the actor was taken for a post-mortem Sources claim that the police will also record her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the entertainment industry in 2008 with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. He was then cast as the lead in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, from which he rose to stardom. His role in the show as Manav Deshmukh will be remembered forever. In 2011, he left the TV industry to make a career in films.

Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che!’ (2013) was his debut film. He later followed it up with movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘PK’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Raabta’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ and ‘Chhichore’.

Sushant was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Drive’ and had a film titled ‘Dil Bechara’ up for release.