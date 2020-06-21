Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s moving tribute: Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star, has paid an emotional tribute to the late star yet again in a heart-wrenching post. ‘Dil Bechara’, a remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, will be Sushant’s last film and Sanjana’s first. It was supposed to hit the screens in May, but the release date got shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sharing pictures from the happier times spent with Sushant, Sanjana penned a poetic send-off note for him and mentioned that she would try to fulfill all the dreams that he saw.
“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.
Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding
Of moments that now will forever remain memories
Of laughs together that were but will never again be
Of questions that will remain unanswered
Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.
But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,
Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled,
Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is,
Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,
I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to.
Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together..”
Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.
His sudden demise has sent shockwaves to the entire nation. In her tribute to Sushant earlier, Sanjana broke down while remembering him.
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. Sushant and I were to save all our anecdotes, moments and stories from the time we spent shooting together up until the release of our film, so we had kept them in our stomachs all this while. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet. Amidst your journey, and in the middle of 16 hour long shoot days, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Sushant’s last rites were performed in Mumbai in the presence of his family members and close friends from the industry.