Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi’s moving tribute: Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying

New Delhi: Actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star, has paid an emotional tribute to the late star yet again in a heart-wrenching post. ‘Dil Bechara’, a remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, will be Sushant’s last film and Sanjana’s first. It was supposed to hit the screens in May, but the release date got shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing pictures from the happier times spent with Sushant, Sanjana penned a poetic send-off note for him and mentioned that she would try to fulfill all the dreams that he saw.

“Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying.

Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding

Of moments that now will forever remain memories

Of laughs together that were but will never again be

Of questions that will remain unanswered

Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.

But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see,

Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled,

Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is,

Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity,

I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to.

Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together..”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves to the entire nation. In her tribute to Sushant earlier, Sanjana broke down while remembering him.

Sushant’s last rites were performed in Mumbai in the presence of his family members and close friends from the industry.