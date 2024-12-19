Sushant Singh Rajput’s Love And Blessing Is Always With You Says His Sister As She Wishes Ankita Lokhande On Her Birthday

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her birthday today with love and blessings pouring in from her family, friends, and fans. The actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring glimpses of her birthday celebration, including a puja ceremony with her husband, Vicky Jain, and her family. She captioned the post,” And the birthday has just begun with love, laughter, and blessings. Happy birthday to me.”



Among the many wishes, a special message from Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, caught everyone’s attention. Shweta commented on Ankita’s post, writing, "A very happy birthday my dear. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. Bhai’s love and blessings are always with you too.”



The comment touched the hearts of fans who fondly remember the late Sushant Singh Rajput and his close bond with Ankita during their years together.

Ankita, known for her positivity and warmth, has been a beacon of strength and inspiration to her fans. Her birthday celebrations reflect her focus on gratitude and togetherness, surrounded by the love of her family and well-wishers. Fans joined in wishing the actress a wonderful year ahead, filled with happiness and success.

Ankita was last seen in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain and they made headlines due to their constant fights in the house.