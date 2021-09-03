Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta mourns Sidharth Shukla’s death, says 'Why God calls all good ones early?’

New Delhi: Popular television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the industry. The actor reportedly died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday (September 2) morning. He was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Meanwhile, his fans and friends from the industry have still not been able to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no more. Social media is filled with grief-stricken posts and pictures of the actor.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Shweta Singh Kirti too could not stop herself from expressing her shock at Sidharth's death. Shweta Kirti lost her younger brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 35, only last year.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and a tweet the late actor had made after SSR’s case had been transferred to the CBI. Shweta wrote, "You will be missed Siddharth, gone too soon. Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!"

The moment Shweta posted this, fans took to the comments section to mourn the loss of both the stars. Fans were unable to control their emotions and tagged both Sushant and Sidharth as ‘good man’ saying that both of them will meet in heaven, fans could not control their emotions.