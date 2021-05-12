हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Singh Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a heartwarming video featuring late actor enjoying with his nephew!

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrated her son Nirvanh’s sixth birthday by sharing a video with a collection of family photos that also featured her late brother.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti celebrated her son Nirvanh’s sixth birthday by sharing a video with a collection of family photos that also featured her late brother.

Posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to our little munchkin..
Thanks Ananya for making such a beautiful video..”

 

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen enjoying with his nephew. She added Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara’s track “Maskhari to the video. The film was released posthumously after the shocking demise of the actor. 

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

The three central agencies of the country - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the matter from various angles. 

‘Dil Bechara’ starred debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi alongside Suhsant in the lead roles. It was directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who made his debut as a filmmaker, and Saif Ali Khan was seen in a cameo. 

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame with a daily soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ alongside his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. 

He made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's ‘Kai Po Che’ back in 2013 . He was appreciated for his performances in movies including ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichhore’ amongst various others.

