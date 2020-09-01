Sushant Singh Rajput’s WhatsApp chat with sister Priyanka Singh about medicines reveals she was aware of his mental health

New Delhi: A WhatsApp conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka Singh on June 8 indicates that his family was aware of his mental health. In the chat that has now surfaced online, Sushant and Priyanka discuss about medicines, which are prescribed for depression and anxiety issues.

Priyanka had advised Sushant to take Librium, Nexito and Lonapez. Sushant told her that the medicines won’t be available without a doctor’s prescription and she responded by saying that she will try to help him by connecting him to one of the “best doctors of Mumbai”.

She categorically added that it will all be “confidential” and he should not “stress” about it.

Here’s an excerpt from Sushant and Priyanka’s chat:

Priyanka: Take Librium for the first week. Then take Nexito 10 mg after breakfast and also, keep Lonazep with you. Take it when you get an anxiety attack

Sushant: Ok Sonu di

Sushant: Nobody will give these medicines without a doctor’s prescription

Priyanka: Let me see if I’m able to manage

(Priyanka then sends a missed voice call to Sushant)

Priyanka: Babu, call me. I have to send you the prescription

Priyanka: My friend is a well-known doctor. She will connect you to the best doctor in Mumbai. Everything will be confidential so don’t take stress.

Priyanka: Just call me

Priyanka: Have sent you an attachment (prescription)

Priyanka: Babu, this is the prescription

Priyanka: It’s of Delhi, but it should not matter. If anything happens, we can it’s an online consultation

Sushant: Ok, thank you so much Sona di

As per the information, Librium is used to treat anxiety and also helps in getting rid of alcohol addiction.

Nexito 10 MG, on the other hand, is used to treat depression and anxiety disorder.

Meanwhile, Lonazep is used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. It helps to calm the mind.

The CBI is investigating Sushant’s death case of now and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment to suicide. The chats between Sushant and Priyanka are from the day Rhea left Sushant’s home.