close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput shares his list of dreams

With a filmography boasting of titles like "Kai Po che", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and the latest release "Chhichhore", actor Sushant Singh Rajput has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he has a lot more to do in his life. Sushant on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his wish list.

Sushant Singh Rajput shares his list of dreams

Mumbai: With a filmography boasting of titles like "Kai Po che", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and the latest release "Chhichhore", actor Sushant Singh Rajput has carved a niche for himself in Hindi filmdom. But he has a lot more to do in his life. Sushant on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his wish list.

From learning how to fly a plane to teaching computer coding to visually impaired and to get six pack abs in six weeks, Sushant has shared a list of his dreams which he wants to achieve in his life.

The 33-year-old has some materialistic dreams too. He wants to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wants to contribute his bit for the environment as he is planning to plant 1000 trees.

And the sports enthusiast wants to play a cricket match left-handed.

Sushant, an alumni of Delhi College of Engineering, wants to relive his old college days.

"Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel," he added.

On seeing his wishlist, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty commented: "I saw you the other day, you look like a dreamer."

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputChhichhore
Next
Story

Tahira Kashyap's adorable b'day wish for hubby Ayushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

PT3M8S

5W1H: Govt to contribute Rs 10,000 crore to complete construction of unfinished housing projects