Sushant Singh Rajput sings Krishna bhajan in this heartwarming video. We can't stop our tears

New Delhi: Late star Sushant Singh Rajput wore many hats. He was exceptionally good in academics, an actor par excellence, had a deep interest in astronomy and had a good voice too. A video of him singing Krishna bhajan has gone viral on the internet and it shows his interest in music too.

Sushant can be seen sitting in front of a mic and singing 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari' as the song plays in the background. He seems to be totally immersed in the song and the spiritual vibe of the place.

The video surfaced online a few days ago. It was also shared by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on her YouTube channel. She wrote, "Divine voice with immense devotion in his heart. Love you so much Bhai."

Watch the video here. It has made us teary-eyed again.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Preliminary reports suggested he died by suicide. A CBI investigation has been launched into his death case after the order by Supreme Court.

His father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetment to suicide.