Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: No tampering of information on actor's Wikipedia page

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has left his family, fans and film fraternity in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It is learnt that he was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly.

While Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case, social media has been abuzz with all kinds of conspiracy theories behind his death. There have been reports claiming that someone updated the actor's Wikipedia page two hours before he actually died.



According to Mumbai Police cyber cell sources, Wikipedia follows UTC time format (Coordinated Universal Time) and not IST (India Standard Time) which is why there is a difference of about 5 hours. Therefore, the update at 8:59 UTC on Wiki means 2:29 PM IST.

This can be seen in 'view history' section of Sushant’s Wikipedia page.

After verifying these claims by fans, it has come to light that there has been no tampering on his Wikipedia page and that difference is only due to timeline formats.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of around 28 persons in connection with the actor. But his fans are demanding a CBI enquiry into the case to ensure a fair probe.



Sushant's death by suicide has once again brought back the ghost of nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood with people opening up on having dealt with it at least once in their careers.