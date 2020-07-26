हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt summoned by Mumbai Police, asked to record statement on Monday

Karan Johar can also be summoned if needed as his manager has already been called.

Play

New Delhi: In another major development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide's case, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been summoned by the Mumbai Police on Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. Mahesh Bhatt has been asked to record his statement at the Bandra police station on Monday afternoon. However, a reply from him or his team to the police awaited.

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh also said that filmmaker Karan Johar can also be summoned if needed as his manager has already been called.

Names of Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar have constantly popped up since Sushant's death. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakbrorty is said to be close to Mahesh Bhatt while Karan Johar has been accused of being the "flag-bearer of nepotism". A section of the internet believes that Sushant was a victim of the industry's intolerant attitude towards the outsiders.  

As of now, 37 people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has made explosive statements against Bollywood A-listers, was also summoned by the cops earlier. She responded to Mumbai police through her counsel Ishkaran Singh Bhandari as she is currently in Manali. 

Kangana has said that she is willing to help the Mumbai Police in the case but would also like to adhere to the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her counsel stated that in case the cops want the actress' statement, they can send any official to Manali for quizzing Kangana or else Kangana can interact online with the officials.

Oscar winner AR Rahman says 'whole gang working against me in Bollywood'. Here's a look at the musical maestro's impressive line-up of work

