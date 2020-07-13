Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mumbai Police meets forensic team, final report to be submitted soon

New Delhi: In the recent development in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, some Mumbai Police officers investigating the matter met the forensic team members for enquiry on Saturday sources revealed. The cops are now proceeding to the final stage of the investigation. The five members of the forensic team met the cops individually.

Sources further revealed that the forensic department will submit its final report to the Mumbai Police in two weeks time. Over 35 people have already recorded their statements so far and if need be, a few more persons will be called for questioning in the next 15-20 days.

Moreover, the police has also not found anything sensational in the case after meeting the forensic team.

Last week, superstar Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty was called for interrogation. She was questioned at the Bandra police station for about five hours. Apart from Salman, Reshma had been associated with A-lister like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt among others. Hence, the police wanted to investigate whether there was any kind of gangism against Sushant in the industry. However, the celebrity manager said that she had met Sushant only twice and had no idea whether he was suffering from depression or if anyone was targetting him on purpose.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Sushant's death has raised many questions on nepotism, favouritism in Bollywood. His fans are demanding a CBI probe into his death to ensure a fair investigation despite/