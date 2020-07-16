Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mumbai Police records statement of doctor whom actor consulted in January for depression

New Delhi: In Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Mumbai Police has now recorded the statement of the doctor whom the actor had consulted earlier this year for depression. The doctor's prescription was found at Sushant's home.

The doctor is being questioned about Sushant's depression and how was he being treated for it. Sushant had taken the doctor's advice in January.

As per the police, the doctor was not interrogated before so that they could cross-check his statement with what the others have said during questioning.

The Mumbai Police was informed by Sushant's friends that the actor was under the impression that someone was trying to end his career. He often used to consider himself weak. Hence, the police will now verify if Sushant was actually going through all this and if he had told the doctor about his condition.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his residence. The actor was just 34. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

Apart from the doctor, as many as 35 people, including his family members, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, close friends and work associates, have been interrogated by the Mumbai Police in the suicide case.

Meanwhile, a section of the internet is also demanding a CBI probe into his death case. Rhea too wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah today urging a CBI enquiry in the "interest of justice".

Sushant will be posthumously seen in 'Dil Bechara', which streams on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.