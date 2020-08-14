हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was our son: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's u-turn after making controversial remarks on actor's family

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she failed to answer questions asked by the team on her finances, reportedly.

Sushant Singh Rajput was our son: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's u-turn after making controversial remarks on actor's family
Play

New Delhi: After his scathing remarks against late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Shiv Seva MP Sanjay Raut has taken a u-turn saying he was our son and Bollywood is like Mumbai's family. 

ANI quoted Raut as saying: We have full sympathy for #SushantSinghRajput's family. Yesterday I just said that they should've some patience but it was shown that I've threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they're not doing a good job, then go to CBI.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was our son. He lived in Mumbai, he was an actor. Bollywood is Mumbai's family. What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death to come out: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena", Sanjay Raut added.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made unsavoury remarks about the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following which his family released a strongly written 9-page letter describing their journey from leaving the native village to shifting to a city for providing a better life to kids. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she failed to answer questions asked by the team on her finances, reportedly.

Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and her brother Showik were quizzed by the ED on Monday for over nine hours. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

 

