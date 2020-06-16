‘Sushant Singh Rajput, who?’: Why Twitter is roasting Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar after actor’s death

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to a barrage of criticisms for two Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Alia and Karan have been trending on Twitter since Monday and a section of the internet has called out the ‘elite club of Bollywood’ for their ‘fake condolence messages’.

Twitter is extremely furious and has dug out an old episode of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ where Alia, on being asked to rate Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, had said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?"

On their condolence messages for Sushant, netizens pointed out how these celebs, who once criticised the actor, are now ‘suddenly so concerned about him’.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.

In her tribute to Sushant, Alia wrote:

I hope you find the strength to make it through this devastating time

While Karan Johar “blamed” himself for not being in touch with Sushant.

Twitter has blasted the duo with strongly-worded tweets. Take a look at some of them here:

This is rich coming from you, weren't you and your lil clique of Bollywood "elites" always bitching about Sushant on your show, Koffee with Karan? Don't think we missed that

She didn't even recognize him earlier you remember when alia asked karan johar in koffee with karan -" Sushant singh rajput, who?"

You know what Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt mocked Sushant in Koffee with Karan...!!

That is Bollywood. When he approached Karan Johar Banner, he had to hear from his associates "We don't work with small actors"

Was not invited in Ranveer-Deepika's wedding.

Alia Bhatt mocked him in Koffee with Karan, saying "Sushant Singh Rajput, Who ?" — Vandana Sharma (@Vandana14111708) June 16, 2020

Sushant starred in only one film by Karan Johar, which was his last too – ‘Drive’ – which released on Netflix.

He was the star of films such as ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’.

Sushant’s last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of family members and a few Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya, Vivek Oberoi and Mukesh Chhabra.