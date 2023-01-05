Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra house where he was found dead goes on rent after nearly 3 years, tenant to pay Rs 5 lakh per month

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra apartment, where he was found dead on June 14, 2020, was vacant for nearly 3 years ever since the tragic incident. According to reports, the place may soon find a new tenant. The plush Mumbai sea-facing 2,500 sq feet spread comes with a terrace, and four bedrooms. It reportedly belongs to an NRI owner.

According to a report in India Today, SSR's flat will be rented out at Rs 5 lakh per month, with a security deposit of Rs 30 lakh. Rafique Merchant, a real-estate broker has shared that he was approached by the flat’s owner a few months ago to put it out on rent.

As quoted by India Today, Rafique said,, "We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while."

Earlier, Rafique told Bollywood Hungama, "People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with.”

Adding more, he had said, “The parties are told in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t mind the history and want to go for it. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the deal. Now the owner doesn’t want to rent out the flat to a film celeb, no matter who or how big he or she is. He’s clear that he wants to hand over the flat to a corporate person.”

Sushant was staying on rent in the flat on the sixth floor since December 2019 for three years. He was paying a monthly rent of Rs 4.51 lakh. SSR shared this apartment with his roommates and then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.