Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements reveal actor paid for Rhea Chakraborty flights, hotels; check details

New Delhi: In a new revelation is late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, it has been found that the actor used to bear expenses of flights and hotels of Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shovik Chakraborty. The revelation comes after a team of Bihar Police reached Mumbai to investigate the matter.

The police also contacted Sushant Singh's doctor Kesri Chavda who was treating Sushant since November 2019. The doctor informed police about Sushant's irregularity in taking medicine from the past few months and said that he was neither eating properly nor taking medicine from the last week of February.

Chavda further revealed that he had also started ignoring his medicinal advice.



At the same time, Bihar Police has also gathered information about Sushant Singh's bank account details. In the bank detail it was found that Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh was the nominee of his bank account and some transactions revealed that Sushant Singh also used to bear the expenses of flights and hotels of Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shovik Chakraborty.

The development comes after Sushant's father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against his actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty alleging that Sushant's money was being used by her. He claimed that 15 crore rupees were transferred from Sushant's account to other bank accounts which had no connection with the late Bollywood actor in any way.

He demanded that Rhea's bank account should be checked and the details of were the money were sent should be bought to notice. Moreover, they also believe that Rhea had completely cut-off Sushant from his family.

The FIR was lodged in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

A four-member police team has been constituted to probe the case. The team flew to Mumbai to carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.