Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law launches Nepometer to track nepotism in Bollywood, shares Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' is 98% nepotistic

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the country and with his death, the 'insider vs outsider' (nepotism) debate in Bollywood has reignited. A section of the internet believes that Sushant may have been a victim of nepotism, because of which he allegedly lost seven films despite having worked in some highly-acclaimed projects. Thus, to track nepotism in Bollywood, Sushant's brother-in-law has launched an app called Nepometer.
"The goal of this app is to provide you a percentage meter of how nepotistic or independent upcoming movies are and send you a notification to watch more independent movies. If the Nepometer is high, then it's time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #boycottbollywood," is how the team has explained Nepometer.
The first film to have been measured in the app is Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Nepometer found it to be 98% nepotistic.
The film was rated on the basis of five categories - producer, lead artists, supporting artists, director & writer. "Four out of five categories have Bollywood family members," the team said in an Instagram post.
'Sadak 2' is headlined by Alia, her sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt, father of Alia and Pooja and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt.
The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression for some months.