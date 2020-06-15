Sushant Singh Rajput's cause of death asphyxia due to hanging, Mumbai Police rules out foul play

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Image Courtesy: PTI (File photo)

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Monday ruled out foul play in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that he died due to asphyxia. The 34-year-old was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

The provisional post-mortem report was been submitted by the doctors at the Bandra police station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant and the provisional cause of death is said to be asphyxia due to hanging.

The post-mortem was conducted for over three hours last night and the entire procedure has been videographed. The post-mortem report mentions 'asphyxia' as the cause of death and says ligature marks were also seen around the neck. The final autopsy report is expected later today.

Earlier on Saturday, a statement released by the police said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating."

The actor's mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting post-mortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a successful film star. He debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and followed it up with ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Soon, he transitioned to the big screen with film ‘Kai Po Chhe!’ and went on to do projects including ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, the biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chhichore’, among several others.

