Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant sent to NCB custody till September 9 in drugs case linked to actor's death

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 in connection with a drugs case linked to the actor's death. Dipesh was arrested by the NCB on Saturday. He was produced before a local court in Mumbai earlier today, after which the agency was granted his custody.

In the last two days, the NCB has arrested Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant.

"His role is same as that of Samuel Miranda that was to procure and handle (drugs). Sawant has some corroborative evidence which we need for further cross examination (of other accused)," NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra told reporters outside the agency's office, news agency PTI reported.

Showik and Samuel will also be in NCB custody till September 9.

As of now, a total of eight people have been arrested by the NCB in the drugs conspiracy.

Various angles surrounding the death of Sushant, 34, are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused, is being questioned by the NCB.

(With PTI inputs)