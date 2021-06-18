हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets interim bail in drugs case for his wedding

Siddharth Pithani, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad on May 28 in the drug case linked to Rajput's death last year.

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets interim bail in drugs case for his wedding
Pic Courtesy: File Photo/ANI

Mumbai: A special NDPS court here on Thursday granted interim bail to Siddharth Pithani, a former roommate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and an accused in a drug case, for his wedding scheduled on June 26.

Siddharth Pithani, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad on May 28 in the drug case linked to Rajput's death last year.

Last week, among other grounds for seeking bail, the accused had told the court that he is getting married on June 26. However, Pithani later withdrew his bail application and pleaded for an interim bail for his wedding. Special judge V V Vidwans granted him an interim plea till July 2. Pithani was arrested on charges of procuring and helping Rajput get narcotics substances under section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders, NCB had said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

Following the actor's death, the NCB began a probe into alleged drug use in the film industry based on some WhatsApp chats. Several people were arrested by the NCB under the NDPS Act in the case and most of them are out on bail currently.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sushant Singh Rajputsiddharth pithanidrugs casesushant singh rajput suicideSSR drugs case
Next
Story

Singer Neeti Mohan and hubby Nihaar Pandya share first pics of newborn, reveal baby name!

Must Watch

PT7M27S

DNA: Footballer Ronaldo put Coca Cola bottles out of frame, shares dip by 1.6%