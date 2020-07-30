हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files caveat after Rhea Chakraborty moves SC over transfer of investigation

In the petition filed by the actress in the top court today, she has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai citing a case cannot be investigated by two teams.  

Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father files caveat after Rhea Chakraborty moves SC over transfer of investigation

New Delhi: In the latest development related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, actor's family has filed a caveat after Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court over the transfer of investigation to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty filed a petition in the Apex court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police, Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer confirmed.

She moved SC after Sushant's father lodged an FIR against Rhea and her family for cheating, exploiting and abetment to suicide. After which the Bihar team police flew to Mumbai to begin the investigation process. 

In the petition filed by the actress in the top court today, she has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai citing a case cannot be investigated by two teams.  

Rhea's lawyer has said that when the investigation is already going on in Mumbai and details of it are being made available to the people, then it is illegal to file an FIR in the same case. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput casesushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicideMumbai PoliceRhea ChakrabortycaveatKK Singh
Next
Story

Bihar Police asks Mumbai Police to share Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account and transaction details
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Supreme Court building in Mauritius through video conferencing